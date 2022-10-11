Farmers sensitised to crop residue management

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, October 10

Amid growing concern on the issue of conserving natural resources and delicate ecosystem, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ludhiana (Samrala), sensitised the farmers of Samrala regarding crop residue management.

KVK, under the umbrella of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and ICAR ATARI Zone-1, organised a series of programmes at Salaudi, Bharthala, Pal Majra, Rajewal and Bondli villages as part of their strategic campaign on crop residue management.

Deputy Director KVK Samrala Dr GS Makkar, while addressing the farmers, said Punjab bread growers have always been progressive and frontrunners in adoption of novel technologies and this time also farmers have a variety of eco-friendly options recommended by PAU for in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue.

“Environment conservation is a shared responsibility of humanity and farmers hold immense opportunities to contribute in this”, he added. Dr Makkar said that KVK had established an operational, practical and flexible framework for farmers support through doorstep delivery of technical know-how, field demonstrations, machinery custom hiring centre, in-house trainings, village, block and district-level awareness programmes, farmers helpline, literature and other outreach via various ICT means. “Since our success leans heavily on the actions and decisions of farmers, the KVK team is committed to provide sustainable solutions to farming masses for crop residue management”, he added.

Dr Karun Sharma discussed in detail the operational requirements, benefits and important precautions for use of happy-seeder, superseeder, mulcher, etc. He also stressed that farmers must ensure use of super-SMS enabled combines for harvesting the paddy crop. Dr Jagdeep Kaur shared information on safe use of pesticides and non-chemical methods of pest management. Dr Harshneet Singh informed about integrated nutrient management in crops and urged farmers to shun excessive use of fertilisers.