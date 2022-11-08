Farmers sensitised to ill-effects of farm fires

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts urged farmers to stop setting paddy straw on fire, and instead opt for its in-situ management, during a training programme on ‘Crop residue management’ in Mannawala Singh village of Ferozepur district.

The training programme was organised jointly by the Department of Extension Education and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ferozepur. More than 100 farmers participated in the programme.

Dr Kuldeep Singh, head, Department of Extension Education, advised farmers to say no to the practice of stubble burning as it leads to breathing issues and affects the human health.

A camp was also organised at Dango and Bihla villages of Pakhowal block by the Department of Extension Education, PAU, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ludhiana.

Extension Education scientist Dr Pankaj Kumar said there are many causes of air pollution but in November, the burning of paddy straw becomes the leading factor.