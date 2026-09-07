Farmers’ sit-in near DC office in Ludhiana enters Day 8, union calls for nationwide unity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

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The ongoing sit-in by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) near the Deputy Commissioner’s office here entered its eighth day on Sunday and the union called for unity of farmers from across the nation.

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Addressing the protesters, district general secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani emphasised that safeguarding the unity was crucial.

“This is a collective battle of farmers from all states against the Centre. We must fight together and not allow state-level conflicts to weaken our unity. At no cost will we let the unity of the nation’s farmers break. We will make every possible effort to protect it,” he added.

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Leaders Manjit Singh and Jasvir Singh announced that ministers would be gheraoed on September 12 and 13 as part of a state-level programme. They said that on September 9, a strong protest will be held at Talwandi Salem village against the forcible occupation of land belonging to Avtar Pash.

The sit-in also featured revolutionary songs performed by Tirath Singh Talwandi, Lovely Majri, Manjit Kaur and Ram Singh Hathur, adding a cultural dimension to the protest.

The union’s major demands include cancellation of the India-US Free Trade Agreement, withdrawal of the amended land pooling policy, cancellation of police cases against farmers and workers, and compensation for crop losses due to floods.