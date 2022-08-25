Farmers stage indefinite dharna outside milk plant in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 24
Accusing the state government of failing to meet their demands, members of the progressive dairy farmers’ association (PDFA), Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian) and other unions sat on an indefinite dharna outside Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road, here, on Wednesday.
Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of the BKU (Kadian), said an indefinite dharna had been launched today against the state government that failed to meet the demands of dairy farmers.
He said the AAP government had promised to increase the milk procurement price being paid to dairy farmers but it failed to do the same.
He said the state government had earlier promised that farmers would be paid Rs 55 per kg fat in milk. “Of which, Rs 20 per kg fat is being given by Milkfed but the state government refused to pay the remaining Rs 35 per kg fat. As a result, dairy farmers are much upset with the government,” he said.
Kadian claimed that around 1 lakh cows have died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the state. “No compensation has been announced for farmers whose cows died of the disease. The government has not even made any arrangement to bury the cattle which died due to the disease, despite the collection of cow cess by the government every year. Hence, the farmers are forced to spend money from their own pockets to get pits made with JCB machines for burying the carcasses of the animals. Amid the spread of lumpy skin disease, milk production has also declined by 15 per cent,” he said.
The state government neither announced any compensation for farmers whose cows died of the LSD nor fixed any fair price for milk procurement for them, Kadian said.
The protesting members of the BKU have demanded from the government to pay compensation to the farmers whose cattle died of the disease.
