Farmers stage protest, seek WFI chief's arrest

Ludhiana, May 13
To express solidarity with women wrestlers protesting at Delhi, members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan held a demonstration against the Central Government in front of the DC Office in Ludhiana on Saturday. Women members of the farmers’ body also burned an effigy of the government to express their anger.
The protesting women of the BKU demanded immediate justice for women wrestlers and the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The female wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Sharan.
Protests were held in front of DC offices of various districts, including Ludhiana. Karnail Kaur Kalahar and Rajinder Kaur Gurditpura of the union addressed the protesting women and spoke out against the injustices being inflicted upon women.
They said it was a matter of shame that players of their stature (referring to the protesting wrestlers) had to face sexual harassment.
The protesters also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister at the DC office.
