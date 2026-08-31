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Home / Ludhiana / Farmers start indefinite dharna in Ludhiana

Farmers start indefinite dharna in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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A farm leader addresses a permanent morcha set up outside DC office in Ludhiana on Sunday.
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The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Sunday began an indefinite dharna outside the DC office in Ludhiana. Tractor-trolleys were lined up alongside the Ferozepur Road oustside the Mini Secretariat.

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Farmers brought ration and cyclinders along with them in the trolleys and said that they were not going to move away from here until their demands were met. “We will be cooking here and sleeping in our trolleys only,” said a union member.

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Addressing the gathering, district president Charan Singh Noorpura and district general secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani said the government had failed to resolve farmers’ long-standing demands.

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“Meetings provide no solution and people continue to struggle. We want proper solutions to our problems instead of going in for the meetings,” said Saudagar Singh. The leaders listed demands, including cancellation of the India-US free trade agreement, farmers’ and workers’ loan waiver, granting ownership rights to settlers, scrapping of the land pooling policy, withdrawal of police cases against farmers and an end to alleged police repression.

Farmer leader Balwant Singh further said that governments were imposing corporate-driven policies that exploited farmers, workers and employees, while depriving them of land and livelihood. “We must unite and sustain a long struggle to secure our rights,” he emphasised.

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Supporting the protest, Harjinder Singh of the Moulder and Steel Workers’ Union said the India-US trade talks posed a threat not only to farmers, but also to industrial workers and employees. He pledged that workers would join the morchas in large numbers. “More farmers will reach here tomorrow and this will mark the beginning of an indefinite struggle. We are not going to move from here until then,” said Saudagar.

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