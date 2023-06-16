Farmers, students visit agri varsity for knowledge enhancement

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

As many as 30 farmers from Payal village of district Ludhiana and 38 students from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kotkapura, Faridkot, toured Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to have an in-depth understanding of agriculture and its allied occupations.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said the farmers were equipped with the knowledge about Direct Seeding of Rice, organic cultivation and the Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) project. She also apprised the school students about Skill Development Centre and its activities.

Dr Lavleesh Garg, Extension Scientist, shed light on the training programmes, with reference to short, vocational and in-service trainings, being conducted for the welfare of the farmers and their families. “Students can opt for different agricultural streams after matriculation and twelfth at PAU; these offer job avenues as well as make youths job providers,” he added.

Experts like Dr Jaswinder Kaur Brar, Dr Arshdeep Singh, Dr Vijay Kant, Dr Shivani Sharma and Dr Jaspal Singh imparted training in bakery preparations and coordinated visits to Food Industry Business Incubation Centre, Dr Uppal Museum of Water and Power Resources, mushroom farm and beekeeping farm at PAU. Besides this, they also visited the College of Community Science and Museum of Rural Life of Punjab.

Dr Amit Kaul, Dr Neeraj Rani and Er Karanvir Gill talked about the benefits of labour and the water saving DSR technique, pesticide-free production through organic cultivation and financial funding being provided under PABI.

Kanwaljit Kaur, advised the farmers and students to acquire trainings in skill development at PAU.