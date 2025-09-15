Farmers take to spraying to save crops as floodwater recedes

As floodwaters finally begin to retreat across Punjab’s battered farmlands, a new urgency has gripped the region’s farmers — spraying.

For weeks, stagnant water had rendered fields inaccessible, halting all pre-harvest preparations. Now, with the soil drying and crops standing tall, farmers are racing against time to protect what remains of their yield.

In villages across Ludhiana district, sprayer dealers are witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand. “Earlier, the fields were under water. We couldn’t even think of spraying,” said Gurmeet Singh, a farmer from Sidhwan Bet. Now that the water has gone, everyone wants their fields sprayed at once. It’s chaos.”

Spraying is a critical step before harvesting paddy—used to control weeds, pests and diseases, and to apply nutrient supplements or stubble decomposers. But with thousands of farmers seeking services simultaneously, delays are inevitable.

“I’ve been calling my usual dealer for three days. He finally sent labour today,” said Baldev Raj, who has cultivated mustard on six acres near Maachiwara. He told me he’s swamped with requests and can’t keep up.”

Dealers, too, are feeling the pressure. One local sprayer operator, who requested anonymity, explained that the sudden spike in demand has forced them to revise prices. “We charge per acre depending on the pump type. But now, with everyone calling at once, we’ve had to increase rates by Rs 100-Rs 200 per acre. Labour is limited, and pumps are running non-stop.”

The price hike has left many farmers frustrated, especially those already reeling from flood-related losses. “It’s not fair,” said Manjit Kaur, whose fields near Ladhowal were partially submerged last month. “We’re trying to salvage what little crop we have left, and now we’re paying more just to get the basic spraying done.”

Agricultural experts warn that delays in spraying could lead to further crop damage. Paddy is vulnerable at this stage. If spraying isn’t done in time, fungal infections and pest infestations can ruin the harvest.

Despite the challenges, farmers remain determined. “We’ve already lost so much to the floods,” said Harjit Singh, whose fields were in water for over a week. “Now that the land is dry, we won’t waste a single day. Even if we have to pay more, we’ll get the spraying done.”