Farmers to hold 3-day protest from Nov 26

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 20

In response to a call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers will hold a three-day protest at the district headquarters from November 26.

They will resort to gherao Chandigarh on November 28 where a memorandum will be submitted to the Punjab Governor to wake up the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre from its deep slumber and take necessary steps for implementation of pending demands, which were accepted by the government at the end of year-long agitation at Delhi borders.

Addressing a state committee meeting of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU)-Kadian here today, its president Harmeet Singh Kadian said the farmers, led by leaders of their respective organisations, would converge in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum to the Governor and also hold a protest against the AAP government, which had utterly failed to extend a helping hand to the crisis-hit farmers in the prevailing difficult times.

The BKU president made scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab, which, he maintained, had totally failed to maintain law and order. The recent abduction of a hosiery manufacturer from Noorwala in the district was a living example that goons, criminals and kidnappers were calling the shots in the entire state while the government and the law enforcement machinery had been reduced to mere mute spectators.

Up in arms

A group of farmers, claiming to be a part of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), held a demonstration at the Mini-Secretariat on Monday to press for the pending demands of farmers and also submitted a memorandum to the Governor and the Union Government through district officials. They claimed that there was widespread resentment among farmers over the apathetic and indifferent attitude of the Modi government towards the implementation of demands that were accepted at the culmination of the farmers’ agitation.