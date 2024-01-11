Farmers to hold tractor parades for pending demands on Republic Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 10

A farmers’ union announced here on Wednesday that tillers will organise tractor parades across the nation on January 26 to protest the Centre’s failure to fulfil the promises made to them during the Delhi Morcha held against the three contentious (now repealed) farm laws. Members of the Punjab BKU (Lakhowal) discussed the matter during a monthly meeting held in Ludhiana today.

The demands The demands include guarantee for an MSP, the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, compensation to the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the Delhi Morcha, justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the implementation of a pension scheme for farmers.

The president of the Punjab unit of the union, Harvinder Singh Lakhowal, said, “The Central Government had made promises to the farmers, such as a guarantee for an MSP, the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, compensation to the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the Delhi Morcha, justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the implementation of a pension scheme for farmers. However, the government has not taken any concrete measures in that regard, despite the fact that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has raised the issue several times.”

“On January 26, farmers will hold tractor parades in 500 districts across the country. If the government does not pay heed to the farmers’ demands, we will teach the Modi government a lesson in the 2024 elections. Further, a convention will be organised by the SKM in this regard in Jalandhar on January 16. In the convention, which will have representation from affiliated organisations, a robust strategy will be outlined to push for farmers’ demands,” said Lakhowal.

