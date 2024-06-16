Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

Ludhiana, June 15

The Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union (BKU-M) and BKU (Doaba) have decided to make Ladhowal toll plaza free for commuters from today. They had given an ultimatum to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to decrease the toll charges to the bare minimum by Saturday else they will make the toll free for commuters on June 16. Farmers has given this call after the recent hike in toll charges after the completion of general elections.

Dilbagh Singh Punjab, president, BKU(M), said the NHAI increased toll charges thrice in a year, causing trouble commuters. “When we buy a car or any vehicle we are forced to pay road tax and now by installing these toll barriers we are again forced to pay road tax. This is totally unacceptable. If still government wants us to pay toll charges for the maintenance of roads, charges should be bare minimum so that any common man can easily shell out,” added Singh.

BKU leader said Ladhowal toll barrier is the Punjab’s most expensive toll plaza and since it’s inception in 2009, it’s contract is being continuously revised by the government. The plaza might have collected hundreds of crores and still it is adding burden on the people. “We will make this toll barrier free for commuters on Sunday for an indefinite period. If NHAI will not announce to decrease the toll charges to bare minimum we will not allow told company to collect toll charges from commuters from tomorrow onwards. Now, for cars one has to pay Rs 220 for a single journey but we demand this should be around Rs 150 and similarly charges of other vehicles should also be decreased accordingly, “ said BKU leader Dilbagh Singh. — TNS

Toll revised on June 3

As per the latest revision in toll charges, car owner is shelling out Rs 220 for a single journey (earlier Rs 215) and Rs 330 for return journey (earlier Rs 225). Light vehicle owners are paying Rs 535 for a return journey within a day (earlier Rs 520).

Bus and truck drivers are now paying Rs 745 for single journey (earlier Rs 730) and Rs 1,120 for return journey (earlier Rs 1,095), while more heavy construction vehicles (up to three axles) are made to pay Rs 815 for single journey (earlier Rs 795) and Rs 1,225 for return journey (earlier Rs 1,190). The seven and more axles vehicles have to pay Rs 2,140 against the earlier amount of Rs 2,085 for return journey. The next toll charges revision as per the NHAI is March 31, 2025

