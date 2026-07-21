DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Farmers to make three Ludhiana toll plazas free tomorrow

Farmers to make three Ludhiana toll plazas free tomorrow

To stage protests against the BJP in districts with no toll plazas

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:29 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

As a farmers' march heads towards Delhi to protest the proposed India-US trade deal, all three major toll plazas in Ludhiana district will remain toll-free for commuters for three hours on July 22.

Advertisement

Expressing support for the farmers' agitation, Ragbir Singh Benipal, organising secretary of the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, Punjab, said the three major toll plazas in the district — Ladowal, Chowkiman and Ghulal near Neelon — would remain toll-free for three hours on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Benipal said the protest would not inconvenience the general public and that no roads would be blocked.

Advertisement

"Under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Punjab chapter, we will stage protests against the BJP in districts where there are no toll plazas. In districts with toll plazas, we will make them toll-free for the public for three hours," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wearing a green turban during his recent visit to Jalandhar, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers' organisations were once again reaching out to farmers to maintain unity.

Advertisement

"Wearing a green turban will serve no purpose unless the Prime Minister withdraws the proposed trade deal with the United States. We will hold an important meeting in Chandigarh on July 24 to decide our next course of action. If farmers wish to go to Haryana for a peaceful protest, they are not allowed. If we try to go to Chandigarh or Delhi, we have to seek permission. Are we not Indians? Have we come from another country that we are treated differently all the time?" Rajewal said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts