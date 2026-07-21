Farmers to make three Ludhiana toll plazas free tomorrow

As a farmers' march heads towards Delhi to protest the proposed India-US trade deal, all three major toll plazas in Ludhiana district will remain toll-free for commuters for three hours on July 22.

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Expressing support for the farmers' agitation, Ragbir Singh Benipal, organising secretary of the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, Punjab, said the three major toll plazas in the district — Ladowal, Chowkiman and Ghulal near Neelon — would remain toll-free for three hours on Tuesday.

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Benipal said the protest would not inconvenience the general public and that no roads would be blocked.

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"Under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Punjab chapter, we will stage protests against the BJP in districts where there are no toll plazas. In districts with toll plazas, we will make them toll-free for the public for three hours," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wearing a green turban during his recent visit to Jalandhar, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers' organisations were once again reaching out to farmers to maintain unity.

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"Wearing a green turban will serve no purpose unless the Prime Minister withdraws the proposed trade deal with the United States. We will hold an important meeting in Chandigarh on July 24 to decide our next course of action. If farmers wish to go to Haryana for a peaceful protest, they are not allowed. If we try to go to Chandigarh or Delhi, we have to seek permission. Are we not Indians? Have we come from another country that we are treated differently all the time?" Rajewal said.