Farmers to meet CM today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

Accusing the state government of failing to meet the promise of implementing a package for dairy farmers, the farmers along with various unions, including the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA) and Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), continued their protest against the state government outside the Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road here on Thursday.

It was the second day of the indefinite protest outside the milk plant wherein operations were affected today.

President of the PDFA Daljeet Singh Sadarpura and president of BKU (Kadian) Harmeet Singh Kadian said their delegation had been invited for a meeting with the Chief Minister on August 26. Notably, the protesting farmers said the state government had promised to provide Rs 55 per kg fat in milk for dairy farmers. They said Rs 20 per kg fat was being given by Milkfed but the state government had refused to pay the remaining Rs 35 per kg fat. They demanded that the government must fulfil the promise that was made to the dairy farmers.

They are also demanding that the state government must pay compensation to the farmers whose cows died of lumpy skin disease.

Meanwhile, members of the BKU (Kadian) have also demanded from the administration and government to curb adulteration in milk.