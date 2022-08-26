Farmers to meet CM today

Ludhiana, August 25
Accusing the state government of failing to meet the promise of implementing a package for dairy farmers, the farmers along with various unions, including the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA) and Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), continued their protest against the state government outside the Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road here on Thursday.
It was the second day of the indefinite protest outside the milk plant wherein operations were affected today.
President of the PDFA Daljeet Singh Sadarpura and president of BKU (Kadian) Harmeet Singh Kadian said their delegation had been invited for a meeting with the Chief Minister on August 26. Notably, the protesting farmers said the state government had promised to provide Rs 55 per kg fat in milk for dairy farmers. They said Rs 20 per kg fat was being given by Milkfed but the state government had refused to pay the remaining Rs 35 per kg fat. They demanded that the government must fulfil the promise that was made to the dairy farmers.
They are also demanding that the state government must pay compensation to the farmers whose cows died of lumpy skin disease.
Meanwhile, members of the BKU (Kadian) have also demanded from the administration and government to curb adulteration in milk.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September