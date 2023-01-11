Farmers told about measures to protect crops and animals

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 10

The continuous plunge in mercury and the prolonged cold wave presently gripping the district can prove fatal for not only humans, but animals, fish and crops also.

The maximum temperature recorded today was 12.4 degree Celsius, while a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius was logged in Ludhiana district.

The evening relative humidity was 88 per cent and the morning relative humidity recorded was 97 per cent.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts called upon farmers to take special care of crops and animals in view of low temperatures and foggy weather. The cold wave will continue to persist with the possibility of fog during morning hours over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas in the coming days.

Dr Dilpreet Talwar, a vegetable expert from PAU, explained the irrigation method to prevent frost injury. “When soil is dry in the cold, there are more air spaces, which inhibit heat transfer and storage. Wetting the dry soil up to field capacity can lead to improved frost protection. The absorption of solar radiation is enhanced by wetting the soil. When surface is wet, evaporation also increases and energy loss to evaporation increases the temperature, protecting the crop from frost. Such a method is used to protect potato crops from frost,” he said.

Dairy farmers also needed to take special care of their animals and make extra efforts for their better health and care, experts opined.

Dr Munish Kumar, an expert from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ferozepur, suggested keeping the floor of the animal shed or house clean, comfortable and dry with proper drainage. “Wet environment can be an invitation to the disease-causing organisms,” he warned.

“To protect animals from the cold weather, prevent chilly winds from entering the animal shed by using curtains made of gunny bags. Keep the animals in shelter during the night and in sunlight during the day,” he said.

Being cold-blooded animals, fish also need special care during winters. In shallow waters, the whole water column becomes cold, which affects the fish and can prove fatal. Regular addition of tubewell water at dusk can help in keeping surface water warm.

Dr Meera D Ansal, Dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), said farmers should keep the pond water depth up to 6 feet during winters to provide enough space to fish for hibernating in the warmer bottom zone.

“Farmers are advised to aerate their ponds either by adding freshwater or using aerators, especially during the wee hours of the day,” Dr Meera said.

Feed intake of fish also decreases with a fall in temperature. Hence, it is advised to reduce the feeding rate gradually by 25-75 per cent and stop feeding later, she added.