Farmers trained to use packaging machinery

Ludhiana, July 18
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised a ‘Method demonstration and training camp’ on value addition of milk for farmers at Hamidi village yesterday under the ICAR sponsored Farmer FIRST Project.
Beneficiary farmers participated in the camp under the leadership of PS Brar, Director of Extension Education-cum-Nodal Officer of the Farmer FIRST Project, and Parminder Singh, Principal Investigator. It was organised by Gurpreet Kour Tulla, SRF of the project.
Gopika Talwar, Co-Principal Investigator of the project, spoke about the importance of the packaging of value added products and trained women farmers on how to use cup-sealer and hand-sealer machines.
She highlighted the use of cup/glass sealer machine to pack products like kheer, lassi, whey drinks and flavoured milk. She also suggested them to pack products like paneer, chhaina and sweets using the hand sealer machine. Talwar answered the queries of the farmers and encouraged them to form self-help groups.
