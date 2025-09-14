DT
Farmers' union visits flood-hit villages in dist

Farmers’ union visits flood-hit villages in dist

Team surveyed the damages in villages
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
A delegation from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Ludhiana district, led by district general secretary Sudhagar Singh Ghudani, vice-president Manohar Singh Kalar and Harjeet Singh Ghaloti, conducted a field visit to flood-affected villages near the Sutlej.

The team surveyed the damages in villages, including Ror, Sasrali and Magat, where approximately 200 acres of farmland have been submerged due to the collapse of the Sasrali embankment. The BKU leaders said land adjacent to riverbanks had been severely eroded, with poplar trees swept away and water still stagnant in many areas.

The union pledged full support to affected farmers, including assistance in levelling and restoring the damaged land. The leaders demanded Rs 70,000 per acre compensation from the government and called for complete loan waivers for impacted families. As per decisions of the state committee, the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) committed to help farmers across all affected districts with wheat-sowing efforts.

