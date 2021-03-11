Farmers upbeat over offline kisan melas

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 18

Farmers across the state are upbeat as Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to hold offline kisan melas across Punjab.

Though Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had organised virtual kisan melas during the pandemic, it’s nearly after two years that kisan melas are resuming to their original shape.

Schedule of regional kisan melas for rabi season September 2: Regional Research Station, Nagkalan Jahangir (Amritsar)

September 6: Regional Research Station, Ballowal Saunkhri (SBS Nagar)

September 9: Regional Research Station, Gurdaspur

September 13: Regional Research Station, Faridkot

September 16: Regional Research Station, Rauni (Patiala)

September 29: Regional Research Station, Bathinda

Main kisan mela at PAU, Ludhiana, will held on September 23-24.

Farmer Harbir Singh from Mehsampur village in Sangrur said: “For the past two years due to Covid, the mela was held online. Although I used to attend the mela online but you cannot match the spirit and fell of attending it in person. I plan to buy newly launched seeds for the coming crop season.”

Another farmer, Sukhdeep Singh from Bathinda said two years have been difficult for him. “I don’t have internet connectivity so these years went without the kissan melas. I am looking forward towards the kisan mela and will be attending it at Ludhiana,” he said.

“Farmer’s belief increases in new farming practices by observing the demonstration of agricultural technologies in their own region and solutions to the agricultural problems. These regional farmers’ fairs have made it easier for farmers resulting in saving of time and energy. Latest crop varieties and technologies which are suitable for that particular environment are displayed in their own region,” said an official from PAU.