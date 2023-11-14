Farmers upset due to closure of markets

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Payal / Raikot, November 13

Paddy cultivators, commission agents and facilitators at grain markets of this region are disappointed over the government’s decision to close procurement at designated grain markets, the majority of which are still flooded with the paddy brought by farmers.

Apprehending losses due to repeated shifting of paddy heaps to permanent grain markets, the stakeholders have urged CM Bhagwant Mann to impress upon authorities to review the decision and continue the procurement process till the harvesting is completed.

Perusal of a communiqué of the Punjab Mandi Board revealed that procurement process had stopped at least 510 of yards which had been declared ‘designated grain markets’ for procurement, stocking and processing of paddy before the onset of ensuing harvesting season.

Surinder Kuradchhapa, president of the local unit of Aarthia Association, said “Having come to know about the government’s unexpected decision to close the procurement at these designated mandis we updated concerned authorities about the need of continuance of the ensuing system for at least a fortnight.”

Jhordan, Lamme, Akhada, Barsal, Bhampur, Bujgar, Dalla, Rasoolpur, Issru, Kalakh, Khatra Chuharam, Lalton Kalan, Madnipur, Siahar , Chakk Kalan, Andlu, Dadhahur, Kalsian, Sehbazpura were among other locations that were cited as closed for procurement of paddy.

#Mandi