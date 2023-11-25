Farmers urge CM to get procurement expedited

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, November 24

Paddy cultivators of Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts have urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to impress upon officials in various procurement agencies to expedite procurement and lifting of produce lying in the regional mandis, and payment thereof.

We urge the state government that farmers should not be forced to suffer for technical issues of commission agents and the procurement agencies. — Baldev Lalata, Cashier, All India Kisan Sabha

They also condemned the action taken against some commission agents — who had been facing logistical issues — on the pretext of an inquiry into the sudden arrival of extra quantities of paddy, though the government had announced stopping procurement at 510 grain markets a fortnight ago.

Farmers led by Roop Basant Singh Waraich and Baldev Lalata, state president and cashier of the All India Kisan Sabha, alleged that the government had failed to keep its promise of hassle-free procurement of paddy as a large number of mandis had been closed even though a significant number of farmers had not taken their produce there.

Referring to information received from All India Kisan Sabha activists, Latala claimed that a large number of farmers who had cultivated late-sown varieties were yet to harvest the produce.

“Unfortunately, decision-makers in the procurement agencies have not bothered to study the pattern of sowing and harvesting of various crops. Had they studied the trend of the arrival of paddy in various regions during past years, they could have continued procurement at all mandis for another fortnight,” said Latala, maintaining that farmers were still harvesting late-sown varieties.

Citing the Vigilance Department ‘s action against commission agents at Hathur and Lodhiwal mandis, farmer leaders claimed that panic billing due to the sudden decision to close a large number of mandis had resulted in unexpectedly higher figures of online billing on the government portal in one day, for which J forms and revenue records are available. “We urge the government that farmers should not be forced to suffer for technical issues of commission agents and the procurement agencies,” said Latala.

Led by District Ludhiana Arhtiya Association president Raj Kumar Bhalla, the region’s commission agents had also urged the CM to intervene in the matter and expedite the procurement process and ensure the commission agents or farmers were not harassed.

#Bhagwant Mann #Malerkotla #Mandi