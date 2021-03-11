Farmers urge govt to accept demands

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal/Raikot, May 9

Office-bearers and activists of various constituent outfits of Sanyukat Kissan Morcha from Amargarh, Raikot, Payal and Gill have urged the Chief Minister, Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, to accept and implement their long-pending demands and save agriculture that has become non-viable profession due to alleged defective policies of the successive governments in the state and the Union Government.

Activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana jurisdiction also sought intervention of the Governor Punjab, Banwari Lal Purohit, in this regard.

Legislators Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Jiwan Singh Lakhowal and Hakam Singh Thekedar assured delegations of respective political outfits to get their demands accepted and implemented.

Activists led by Harnek Singh Gujjarwal, Baldev Singh Latala, Tajinder Singh, Gurmit Kaur and Kamalpreet Singh urged the government to consider demands of farmers sympathetically and take intensive measures to save agriculture from becoming a non-viable profession.

Major demands of farmers include Rs 10,000 compensation for low yield of wheat, Rs 40,000 per acre for crops destroyed due to fire, staggering of loan instalments for six months, relief for hailstorm hit areas, uninterrupted power supply for eight hours and ownership rights for tillers.