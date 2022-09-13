Farmers vow to shun stubble burning

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, September 12

Farmers of Rampur village on Monday pledged not to burn crop stubble. A camp was organised in which members of Red Ribbon Club, Youth Club, Press Club, NCC and NSS volunteers of extension cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, officials of the Agriculture Department, members of cooperative society, sarpanch and panches of Rampur and surrounding villages were present.

The camp was organised as per the directions of Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar and Chief Agriculture Officer Amandeep Singh in which Doraha BAO Dr Ram Singh, ADO Dr Boota Singh and Jasveer Singh, AEOs Dr Sonu and Dr Tarun Gupta and a progressive farmer, Navneet Singh, expressed their views. The agriculture officials sensitised the farmers to the harmful effects of crop residue burning and advised the farmers to efficiently manage crop residue without burning to avoid degradation of environment. They also discussed various technological options for in-situ crop residue management in detail. They gave detailed information about the problems faced and their solutions, while working with crop residue management machinery in their fields.