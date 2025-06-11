Farmhouses on city outskirts become hubs of poll meetings

Farmhouses and kothis along the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway, on the outskirts of the city, have become the preferred venues for informal election meetings.

Political parties are hosting ‘courtesy’ meetings to lobby for their candidates in the West bypoll. Depending on the convenience of the campaign dignitaries, parties are organising both small and large gatherings throughout the day—ranging from morning tea, daytime discussions and late-night cocktail parties.

AAP leader and President of Ahmedgarh Municipal Council Vikas Krishan Sharma confirmed that party workers and volunteers meet at farmhouses, resorts and residential flats to discuss political strategies and organisational issues.

“We engage with dignitaries, including office-bearers and activists from social, business and trade organisations, at properties owned by friends and relatives. However, formal discussions take place at the election office,” Sharma explained.

Local leader Munish Singla highlighted that venues on the city’s outskirts provided a discreet setting for informal meetings with candidates’ supporters and dignitaries who preferred private interactions over public events.

“There is nothing wrong with organising courtesy meetings over breakfast, lunch or dinner during elections,” Singla asserted.

Among the posh localities, hosting such meetings, are Ranjit Avenue, Singla Gold Dust, Ansal Flats, Omaxe Residency and Alamgir Avenue.