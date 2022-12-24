 Fast-track courts to be set up to address issues of NRIs: Minister : The Tribune India

Fast-track courts to be set up to address issues of NRIs: Minister

Dhaliwal listens to 170 complaints of NRIs from four districts

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal addresses a gathering at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana on Friday. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said the state government would soon set up fast-track courts in the state to facilitate Punjabi NRIs in addressing their issues on priority.

Presiding over the third ‘Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni’ function held here, Dhaliwal said the state government was committed to prompt resolution of their grievances by holding such meets.

The minister said the proposed courts would function dedicatedly for speedy redressal of NRIs’ issues pertaining to civil cases. “I have already talked with the Chief Minister in this regard,” he said, assuring that the proceedings would be initiated soon to establish courts to deal civil cases of NRIs so that their energy, time and money are not wasted.

Dhaliwal said the NRIs would be made active partners in the state’s progress. He also lauded the contributions being made by NRI Punjabis in the development of villages and cities.

He said nodal officers are being deputed in the districts to address the issues of NRIs at the earliest. In the presence of senior civil and police department officials, the NRI Affairs Minister gave a patient hearing to the grievances of NRIs belonging to Ludhiana, Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts and directed officials concerned to resolve these complaints on priority.

As many as 170 cases were heard during today’s event. He urged the NRIs to actively participate in such meetings and said the next meet would be held in Moga on December 26, and another in Amritsar on December 30.

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...


Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water