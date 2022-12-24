Fast-track courts to be set up to address issues of NRIs: Minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said the state government would soon set up fast-track courts in the state to facilitate Punjabi NRIs in addressing their issues on priority.

Presiding over the third ‘Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni’ function held here, Dhaliwal said the state government was committed to prompt resolution of their grievances by holding such meets.

The minister said the proposed courts would function dedicatedly for speedy redressal of NRIs’ issues pertaining to civil cases. “I have already talked with the Chief Minister in this regard,” he said, assuring that the proceedings would be initiated soon to establish courts to deal civil cases of NRIs so that their energy, time and money are not wasted.

Dhaliwal said the NRIs would be made active partners in the state’s progress. He also lauded the contributions being made by NRI Punjabis in the development of villages and cities.

He said nodal officers are being deputed in the districts to address the issues of NRIs at the earliest. In the presence of senior civil and police department officials, the NRI Affairs Minister gave a patient hearing to the grievances of NRIs belonging to Ludhiana, Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts and directed officials concerned to resolve these complaints on priority.

As many as 170 cases were heard during today’s event. He urged the NRIs to actively participate in such meetings and said the next meet would be held in Moga on December 26, and another in Amritsar on December 30.