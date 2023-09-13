Fate of Baddowal schoolchildren hangs in balance

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 12

The Education Department is busy in organising a state-level programme on the launch of Schools of Eminence at Amritsar on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to attend the event.

Unfortunately, the same government and the local authorities have failed to pay attention to Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal, which was also included in the list of Schools of Eminence. Students of the Baddowal school are struggling to continue their studies at the make-shift places.

A schoolteacher said that it had been almost 20 days since a portion of a school building collapsed, but classes are yet to resume on the campus. She said it was very difficult to conduct exams, which began yesterday, as students had to sit on the floor.

The teacher said, “A total of 680 students are enrolled in the school and are taking exams from the community centre of a nearby gurudwara and the primary and middle wings of a local school.”

The teacher said that a delegation from the school met the authorities yesterday, but officials maintained that they could not do anything since the file had been sent to the Principal Secretary. “Since everyone’s safety is at stake, we cannot take a decision on our own,” the teacher quoted the officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district Education Department has already submitted a list of 30 to 35 schools that need repairs after the recent floods to the district administration.

“A survey was conducted and a list was prepared about schools, which have to go through necessary repairs,” said an official with the DEO, who did not want to be named. When asked if it was safe for schools to be operational in present circumstances without the repair work, the official said that the higher authorities would have to take a call on this.

