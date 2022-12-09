Fatehgarh Sahib MP takes up farmers’ issues in Lok Sabha

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 8

Fall in yield of wheat crop due to extremely hot weather, deaths of large number of cows and buffaloes due to lumpy skin disease and steep fall in yield of paddy due to Chinese dwarf disease, were cited as cumulative factors behind massive losses incurred by farmers of Amargarh, Raikot and Payal assembly segments of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai claimed that he had raised demands of farmers in Lok Sabha and urged the Union Government to come to the rescue of the farmers who had already been suffering due to defective policies of successive governments.

Justifying demands raised by farmers led by zila parishad member Prabhdeep Singh Narangwal, Kaamil Amar Singh and All India Kisan Sabha leader Baldev Singh Latala, Dr Amar Singh Boparai acknowledged that ensuing year had been very difficult for farmers of Punjab in general and Malwa region in particular. “I told the House that the year 2022 had proven to be a very adverse year for farmers of the state. Firstly, a severe heat wave reduced wheat yield substantially by more than 10 per cent and then thousands of milch animals died due to lumpy skin disease,” said Dr Amar Singh Boparai regretting that paddy crop had also fallen prey to Chinese dwarf disease, thus upsetting the farmers.

He said the reduction in food production in Punjab has serious implications for national food security as at least 35 per cent of the central food stock is contributed by Punjab.

Boparai said he had urged the Union Government to create special funds for the purpose and draft a policy to undertake research for making Indian agriculture climate resistant.