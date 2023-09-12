Fatehgarh Sahib MP to distribute Rs 1.6 cr grant to civic bodies, sports associations

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 11

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai claimed to have accomplished major target to distribute grants worth more than Rs1.6 crore among constitutional bodies, sports associations and social organisations of local town and villages falling under Amargarh assembly segment.

“We have already distributed cheques and documents worth Rs 96 lakh among office-bearers of civic bodies, sports associations and social organisations of various villages and grants worth 70 lakh have already been prepared for distribution among rest of localities of the Amargarh constituency,” said Dr Amar Singh Boparai after distribution of grants at Jandali Khurad, Kanganwal, Baurhai Kalan, Jitwal Kalan, Sanghain and Flaund Khurad villages besides local town on Monday.

Acknowledging delay in provision of grants for various purposes, Dr Amar Singh Boparai alleged that the Union Government had curtailed Local Area Development Scheme funds of all MPs on flimsy excuses including Covid crisis.

“It is now after our persistent efforts that the Centre has first time allotted us funds for distribution among you all,” said Dr Boparai, while addressing a gathering at Jandali Khurad village.

Although state leadership of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party is yet to take final decision about implementation of the national level alliance, Dr Boparai hesitated from uttering a single word against the functioning of the state government.

Zilla Parishad member Prabhdeep Singh Narangwal, former chairman Harjinder Singh Nathumajra and city Congress committee president Deepak Sharma accompanied the MP.

