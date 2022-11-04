Fatehgarh Sahib MP to raise farmers' issues with Centre

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, November 3

Acknowledging the success of agriculture as the foundation of economic stability of all sections of society, Congress Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai has launched a campaign for getting issues of all stakeholders redressed by the Union Government.

A comprehensive report based on issues of paddy growers, commission agents, transporters, traders and labourers, along with suggested remedial action plans will be submitted to concerned officers in the Union Government and in the next Parliament Session.

Losses due to low yield of certain varieties of paddy, payment of labour charges to workers at grain markets, mode of procured commodity payment, loading and transportation were cited among issues to be taken with the Union Government.

Referring to information received from paddy growers, commission agents, grain market workers and transporters during his visit to Amargarh, Chaunda village, Khanpur village, Kup Kalan and Kanganwal, besides Ahmedgarh grain market, Boparai regretted that all stakeholders were upset over failure of successive governments to resolve their issues.

“As the economy of India in general and Punjab in particular is dependent on the success of agriculture we have constituted a team to prepare a comprehensive report on issues like unexpectedly low yield of long period varieties of paddy, issues of commission agents, workers of grain markets and transporters,” said Boparai maintaining that as much as 30 per cent fall in yield has been reported from this region falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts. The MP claimed that the campaign launched in view of sufferings of various stakeholders would be taken to conclusive end till remedial steps were taken by the Union Government.

Commission agents, led by president Aartia Association Surinder Kuradchhapa, said they had to face financial constraints due to direct payment of procured crops to farmers and withdrawal of provision of direct payment of labour charges to grain market workers.