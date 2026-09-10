Father allegedly uses child to steal Buddha statue from Ludhiana burger shop

A peculiar theft incident has come to light in Ludhiana, where a father allegedly used his young child to steal a small Buddha statue from a burger shop. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the shop owner has approached the police to help identify the accused.

The incident took place at a burger shop on PNB Road in the Salem Tabri area.

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According to the CCTV footage, the man entered the shop posing as a customer and initially asked his young child to reach into the cash counter. When the child was unable to do so, the man allegedly lifted him up and used him to pick up a Buddha statue kept in a niche at the shop.

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The CCTV footage reportedly captures the man’s actions clearly. After allegedly taking the decorative statue, the man left the premises with the child before returning shortly afterwards to collect the order.

The shop owner is now trying to trace the man with the help of the CCTV footage, while the police are working to identify the accused.

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The incident has also raised concerns over the use of children in petty crimes and the responsibility of parents in ensuring that children are not exposed to or involved in such acts.