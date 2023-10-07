Father-in-law booked for raping woman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

The Machhiwara police yesterday registered a case against a man on the charges of sexually exploiting his daughter-in-law. The victim, who belongs to a village in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, had lodged a complaint of rape at the Dharamsala police station where after registering a zero FIR case it was transferred to the police station concerned in Ludhiana for further action. The Machhiwara police had registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against the suspect on Thursday.

He has been identified as Charanjit Singh of Pawat village here.

The complainant (25) said since she was being raped by her father-in-law, and even her husband instead of taking any action asked her to stay mum, she left the house of her in-laws and started staying with her parents at Dharamsala.

The woman said she had lodged a complaint of sexual exploitation at the women police station in Dharmsala on October 3, where after preliminary investigation, the police had registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against the suspect on the same day.

The Machhiwara police after receiving the case file from the HP Police, had registered a case against the man yesterday.

The victim in a statement given to the Ludhiana police said she had solemnised her first marriage with Rajesh Kumar of Palampur but the marriage ended in divorce. She had a three-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

The victim alleged that on September 3, she got married second time with Jatin, son of the suspect. A day after the wedding when she was alone at home, her father-in-law sexually exploited her. “When my husband returned home, I told him about the incident but instead of saying anything to his father, he told me to stay mum. In a month, I was repeatedly raped by the suspect but my husband did not mince a word due to which I had left the house and lodged a complaint with the HP police,” she alleged.

DSP, Samrala, Jaspinder Singh, said soon the suspect would be arrested as raids were being conducted to nab him.

