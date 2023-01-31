Father of Nation remembered

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 30

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary during the general body meeting of the city unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Gandhi stood for emancipation of the country from the colonial yoke as well as against the social ills like caste evil, discrimination on the basis of religion particularly with the minorities and for uplift of vulnerable sections of the society, said Dr Arun Mitra, member, national council of the party.

Mitra alleged that RSS and BJP government is doing all its best to suppress the minorities by spreading hatred and distorting the history.

Comrade D P Maur, district secretary, called upon the workers to resist the anti-people policies of the government.