Home / Ludhiana / Father, son booked for attacking two brothers on court premises

Father, son booked for attacking two brothers on court premises

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Ludhiana, September 6

The Ludhiana rural police booked a man and his son on Saturday for attacking two elderly brothers in a domestic dispute case on a court premises in Jagraon.

The suspects, Harinder Singh and his father Jarnail Singh, attacked the two brothers from the rear. They pushed Harpal Singh down and beat him up. When his brother Iqbal Singh tried to save him, they removed his turban and dragged him by pulling his hair. The incident occurred on September 4 when Harpal was going to the lawyers’ chambers with his brother Iqbal. When the suspects attacked them, people saved the victims. — TNS

