Father, son dupe NRI of Rs 1.40 crore in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

The Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against two persons on the charges of committing a fraud worth Rs 1.40 crore with a Canada-based NRI.

The suspects have been identified as Sardool Singh and his son Malwinder Singh, a resident of Manuke village.

Complainant Mukhtyar Singh, a native of Jagraon, at present staying in Canada, told the police that he had struck a deal to buy a land in Jagraon and had also given Rs 1.40 crore to the suspects but the latter had sold the land to someone else.

He said he had given Rs 1.12 crore to the duo in Canada and remaining Rs 28 lakh was handed over to them in Jagraon.

A complaint in the case was submitted to the SSP, Jagraon, who had marked an inquiry to some senior officer. After the inquiry, the officer submitted a probe report and recommended registration of a fraud case against the suspects. Before registering a case, a legal view of DA Legal was also obtained by the police, which also found the allegation of the fraud true.

Investigating officer ASI Tarsem Singh said after registering a case, further probe into the case had been launched.