FC Pallah emerges winner at one village football tournament

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 11
The eleventh edition of the One Village Open Football tournament football tournament, organised by the Ahmedgarh Sports and Welfare Club at MGMN Senior Secondary School in memory of deceased club member Sukhwinder Sukhi, concluded here today.
The Football Club (FC) Pallah emerged winners, while FC Ghungrali was the runners-up in the three-day tournament. Samar Singh Ghungrali was declared the player of the tournament.
Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai, Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, ZENCO chairman Navjot Singh Jarag, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhoondan and Sumit Mann chaired various sessions during the tournament.
Ahmedgarh Sports and Welfare Club president Arvind Maavi and convener Shiv Kumar Narad said 32 men’s teams participated in the event.
The winners and runners-up teams were felicitated with trophies and Rs 41,000 and Rs 31,000, respectively, in cash. These teams had reached the final by defeating Jassowal and Banbhaura in the semifinals.
Several former municipal council presidents felicitated the teams and the leading players.
