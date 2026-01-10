DT
F&CC approves Chand Cinema vending zone, activists to move green tribunal

F&CC approves Chand Cinema vending zone, activists to move green tribunal

They say construction illegal as site falls in designated green belt

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
The demand for a designated vending zone in the city has been pending for years. Inderjeet Verma
The vending zone near Chand Cinema has been approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the MC but now the Public Action Committee (PAC) has decided to file an execution petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT). With the site falling in a designated green belt, activists argue that the creation of the vending zone is a violation.

The demand for a designated vending zone in the city has been pending for years. The recent approval of a site near Chand Cinema raised hopes among vendors who have been waiting for a legal space to operate. The zone is expected to accommodate 112 street vendors, many of whom have faced repeated displacement during anti-encroachment drives.

The PAC members, however, maintain that the construction is illegal. “We have already filed a complaint with the NGT and a committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, was formed to visit the spot and take necessary action but nothing has been done so far,” said Kapil Arora, member of the PAC.

“Now that the F&CC has approved the site, we will be filing an execution petition with the NGT. No activity can be carried out on a green belt,” they said.

The vending zone is a part of the Smart City project, which faces a March deadline. Municipal Corporation officials are keen to complete the project before the timeline lapses. They argue that the site had long housed a municipal store and was being repurposed, not encroached upon.

However, street vendors, already displaced from earlier proposed sites such as Hambran Road, remain uncertain. “We’ve been waiting for a legal space to work from. Every time a site is proposed, it gets stuck,” said a vendor.

Another vendor, Ramesh, said: “We just want stability. Every time the authorities promise us a site and later objections arise and we are left without options.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

