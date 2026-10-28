F&CC clears 45 of 49 proposals

The meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation was held in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

In the meeting, 49 agenda items were listed and around 45 were passed.

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Councillor and F&CC member Gaurav Bhatti raised several concerns during the meeting, questioning a number of development and financial proposals.

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During the meeting, one file under the councillor quota was approved but several agenda items were opposed.

One of the major issues raised by Bhatti was regarding a proposal for awarding road construction works worth nearly Rs 20 crore to contractor Somaya.

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Bhatti argued that before handing over fresh projects to the firm, the Municipal Corporation should conduct a detailed assessment of its previous works and overall performance.

“The corporation should first examine whether the contractor had completed earlier projects satisfactorily and within stipulated timelines,” he said.

He also emphasised the need to verify the contractor’s available machinery, technical manpower, financial resources and overall capability to execute the project.

Objection was also raised regarding installation of two tube wells in Hira Nagar, located in the Mayor’s ward.

Responding to the concern, the Mayor clarified that the newly approved tube well would instead be shifted to Ward 75 and both tube wells would not be installed at the same location.

After deliberations on 49 listed agenda items, another 18 table agenda proposals were placed before the committee.

Bhatti objected to taking immediate decisions on the proposals and stated that the members should be given sufficient time to study and evaluate them. He said decisions involving public funds should not be taken without proper examination and discussion.

Following his objections, the table agenda items were not taken up for consideration during the meeting.

Proposals related to development works in various streets falling under the Central constituency were deferred and kept for consideration in the next F&CC meeting.

The committee also cancelled a proposal for developing a park on a vacant plot in Focal Point.

During the discussions, it was suggested that a green belt area could instead be utilised for creating a park, making the earlier proposal unnecessary.

A proposal seeking approval for an agreement with Jeevashray Gaushala Sanstha was also rejected by the committee during the meeting.

A proposal regarding the laying of a sewerage line in Ward 25, submitted by Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, was kept pending and referred to the next F&CC meeting for further consideration.

Concerns were raised regarding a proposal for laying interlocking tiles and constructing roads in Hargobind Nagar, Ward 36.

The proposal stated that roads would be constructed at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 4 crore through SASCI funds and if grants were not received, the work could be undertaken through the Municipal Corporation funds.

Bhatti opposed the clause permitting the use of civic body funds. He maintained that the road project should be executed only through the designated SASCI funds and not through the corporation’s resources.

Another issue that drew attention was a proposal to remove Geeta Bajaj from the position of retainer-based part-time law officer and instead, appoint Abhay Sahota on the post on a monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000.

The proposal was objected by Bhatti and argued that any appointment involving public money should be made only after a detailed assessment of candidate’s qualifications, legal experience and performance record.

“If required, the appointment can be made on a case-to-case panel basis. Proper scrutiny is essential to safeguard the corporation from any future financial or legal complications,” Bhatti said.

Despite his objections, no other committee member reportedly supported his concerns and the matter was forwarded for further approval. Bhatti also requested the Municipal Secretary to officially record his objections in the meeting proceedings.