F&CC clears road washing proposal

After deferring for a day, the controversial Rs 81.54-crore proposal for mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was given a nod by the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. It will now be sent to the House for final approval.

Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti, who is a member of the F&CC, said he raised objections against the proposal but after the meeting that lasted for two hours, the proposal was passed.

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In protest, Bhatti sat in front of the Mayor’s residence and raised slogans against the government. “I am on a permanent dharna and will go only when the proposal is deferred,” he said.

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The proposal envisaged spending around Rs 2,500 per km per month on mechanical sweeping and washing. Questions are being raised on the need for washing roads, since large portion of the city’s road network had bituminous surfaces and washing will lead to its breakage.

Former Congress councillor Mamta Ashu took to social media and wrote “what was the compulsion to pass the project that required a two-hour discussion to clear it. Since the cleanliness in the city is already in question, where is the need for the project worth crores”.

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Besides, instalation of high-mast streetlights at various locations and storm sewerage on Rahon Road were also passed in Wednesday’s meeting.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the Opposition had only one work and that was to criticise the ruling government.

“The project has been started in Jalandhar, Amritsar and Bathinda and now, the government intend to start it in Ludhiana as well. The AQI of the city is poor and we want cleanliness around and it is one major step taken in this regard. The proposal will be sent to the House for approval,” she said.

The civic body had earlier sought an opinion from Dr Tanuj Chopra, faculty member, department of civil engineering, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, who cautioned that excessive water use could damage road surfaces and recommended mechanised broom or vacuum sweeping instead.

Nevertheless, the MC passed the proposal, which includes sweeping, washing, litter picking and horticulture work, raising concerns over the road-washing component despite clear technical reservations.