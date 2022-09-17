F&CC meet today, 155 resolutions on agenda

Ludhiana, September 16
The Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) will take decisions on 155 resolutions related to development and other works in the meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday.
The civic body is planning to repair old dat sewer lines in various parts of the city. A resolution regarding the stand-alone trenchless structural lining of decades-old brick sewer lines project at an estimated cost of Rs 82.22 crore under the Smart City Mission will be presented before the panel.
