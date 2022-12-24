F&CC meeting postponed

Ludhiana, December 23
A meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, has been put off. It will now meet next week and the date of the meeting will be announced later.
MC Acting Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal said some items to be added as supplementary agenda for discussion during the meeting were yet to be finalised.
“The meeting will now be held next week,” he said.
According to information, the F&CC was to discuss and approve development works worth around Rs 70 crore from an agenda of 199 items. Besides, about 40 supplementary items were to be put on the table.
