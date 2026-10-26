F&CC meeting: Table agenda may trigger debate as councillors seek priority for quota works

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation is set to meet at the Mayor’s camp office on Tuesday to deliberate on at least 48 resolutions, the majority of which pertain to development works across the city. The meeting will also be the first to be chaired by newly appointed MC Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.

The agenda features proposals related to road construction, park development, sewerage and water supply infrastructure, installation of tube wells and the cleaning of sewer lines using super-suction technology.

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However, the meeting could witness a debate over the inclusion of table agendas. Sources said members had previously objected to the practice of introducing proposals at the last minute and had sought priority for works under the councillor quota. With table agendas expected to be placed again, the issue may lead to differences among committee members.

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One of the key proposals seeks the cancellation of a work order issued to a private firm engaged to conduct a survey of streets in 44 colonies in the city. The firm was awarded the contract on May 14 but it reportedly failed to commence the survey despite repeated reminders from the civic body.

The firm was to be paid Rs 485 per acre and was required to complete the survey within two months. The MC has now proposed cancelling the work order and debarring the firm, with the committee expected to take a final decision on the matter.

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Another agenda item relates to the lifting and maintenance of stray cattle. Guru Nanak Jeevarth Sewa Society has approached the civic body for the work. The NGO has been running a gaushala at Baranhara village on Hambran Road for the past five years. It currently shelters around 110 cattle and has the capacity to accommodate another 120.

The society has offered to undertake the work at Rs 61 per cow per day. The MC has already signed memorandums of understanding with four gaushala managements to address the stray cattle menace, which continues to pose a risk to commuters. The expenditure is met from the cow cess collected by the civic body.

The committee will also consider a proposal to install Remote Telemetry Units (RTUs) to link the online continuous effluent monitoring system with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) server.

The system is intended to enable the CPCB to monitor the functioning of inlet and outlet points at the sewage treatment plants in Balloke and Bhattian. The project is estimated to cost Rs 35.65 lakh.

Besides these proposals, the agenda includes several works aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and improving public amenities across the city.