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Home / Ludhiana / F&CC members sign letter against outsourcing of garbage collection

F&CC members sign letter against outsourcing of garbage collection

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The F&CC meeting in progress at the Mayor's camp office in Ludhiana on Monday.
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In a significant development, members of the Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) signed a letter stating that door-to-door garbage collection should not be outsourced under the proposed Rs 1,198-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project. The letter was signed by the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members Gaurav Bhatti and Yuvraj Sidhu.

They maintained that the existing system of door-to-door waste collection should continue and should not be handed over to a private company. The move came amid strong opposition from sanitation workers and garbage collectors, who fear that outsourcing could affect their livelihood.

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On Tuesday, F&CC members and leaders of sanitation workers will meet Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Chandigarh in this regard.

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The proposed ISWM project was not taken up for discussion during Monday’s F&CC meeting. The main road-sweeping project was also not presented before the committee. Instead, the members discussed and passed 16 main agenda items and 23 supplementary proposals.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of sanitation workers and waste collectors had gathered outside the Mayor’s camp office to oppose the proposed outsourcing. F&CC member Gaurav Bhatti led a nearly 12-km barefoot march from the Jamalpur LIG flats area to the Mayor’s camp office.

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