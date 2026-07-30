F&CC row: HC seeks details of Ludhiana MC work orders issued after July 9, asks civic body to explain financial decisions

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) to submit, within a week, details of all financial decisions and work orders issued after July 9 in connection with the functioning of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC). The matter has been adjourned to August 7.

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The directions came during the hearing of a petition challenging the nomination of two MLAs’ sons to the F&CC. During the proceedings, the petitioner alleged that though no meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee had been held after the court proceedings began, financial decisions were allegedly being taken through verbal approvals. The MC’s Joint Commissioner, who appeared before the court, disputed the allegation.

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The High Court directed the Municipal Corporation to file an affidavit specifying all financial decisions, if any, taken after the filing of the writ petition. According to sources, a few project work orders are understood to have been issued on an anticipation basis through verbal approval despite the absence of a formal F&CC meeting. The court has sought complete details of such work orders and is expected to examine whether these decisions were taken in accordance with law.

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The controversy relates to the functioning of the F&CC after the court took up the petition. In the previous hearing, the High Court had restrained the committee from taking any policy or financial decisions till further orders. The petitioner has argued that any project approvals or work orders issued after the court’s intervention would amount to a violation of its directions, while the civic body has maintained that no irregular financial decisions have been taken.

The case will now come up for hearing on August 7, when the MC is expected to place the affidavit and details of all work orders and financial decisions in the court.