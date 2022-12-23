F&CC to meet today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

The Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) will hold a meeting on Friday in which proposals related to several major projects and development works in various wards of the city will be presented before the panel members.

According to sources, the F&CC is likely to take decisions on the estimates/proposals for projects like the implementation of an Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) at 42 junctions of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 7.56 crore, the trench-less rehabilitation of existing trunk sewerage system at Panj Peer Road and the PAU road by standalone structural lining method at an estimated cost of around Rs 73.21 crore under the Smart City Mission, project office of World Bank funded project, etc.

Proposals regarding the Automated Material Recover Facility Plant for processing 500 tonnes of daily dry waste and the bio-CNG plant of 200 TDP Municipal organic waste in Ludhiana are likely to be presented before the panel. The F&CC can also take decisions on proposals like an estimate for the construction of compost pits in various parks of the MC’s Zone D at an estimated cost of around Rs 99 lakh, the installation of CCTV cameras at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh in the Ludhiana East constituency areas, the construction of a dog park, etc.

Besides, proposals regarding the installation of new water tube wells, re-carpeting/reconstruction of roads, installation of interlocking tiles and development of green belts and parks in various wards are expected to be presented before the panel. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the panel meeting would be held on Friday.