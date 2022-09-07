 Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today : The Tribune India

Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Resolutions on 24x7 canal water supply project, bioremediation of 25L MT of legacy waste, purchase of 200 tippers for solid waste mgmt to be presented

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 6

The Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) will take decision on an agenda of 277 resolutions of development and other works in a meeting to be held on Wednesday. The resolutions include major project works such as upcoming major projects, including 24x7 canal water supply, bio-remediation of legacy waste, purchase of machinery for solid waste management and others.

According to information, a resolution would be presented before the F&CC for required approval for floating of request for proposal (RFP) for the project namely Design, Build and Operation (DBO) of 580 MLD water treatment plant, associated transmission network and overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) in the city for 24x7 canal water supply. The project will be financed by the World Bank and AIIB and its estimated cost is Rs 1,693.37 crore, including Rs 1,422.64 for project-related works and Rs 270.73 crore for maintenance costs for 10 years. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed between the MC Commissioner, Chief Engineer of the Water Resource Department and GM of PMIDC for the upcoming canal water supply project.

The panel would take a decision on a proposal about the bioremediation of 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the MC’s dumpsite. The estimated cost of the project would be around Rs 166 crore. For the project, the Central Government will provide 25 per cent share of funds under the Swachh Bharat Mission while the remaining share of funds would be arranged by the state government and the civic body.

Around 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste have accumulated at the MC’s main dumpsite. Notably, the work order for bioremediation of 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has already been issued to the firm concerned under the Smart City Mission project.

Another resolution would be discussed regarding the purchase of machinery worth Rs 16.20 crore for solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The machinery includes 200 compartmentalised dry and wet waste tippers at a cost of Rs 15 crore and four backhoe loaders at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore. An official said the tippers would be used for door-to-door collection.

Hydraulic ladder and

Smart City projects

With funding from Ludhiana Smart City Limited, the civic body is planning to purchase a hydraulic aerial ladder platform (50-m high boom) at an estimated cost of Rs 8.57 crore. The panel would take a decision on the proposal. Firefighters face a lot of troubles while dousing the flames in high-rise buildings in the absence of such a hydraulic ladder.

Besides, resolutions regarding relaying of the athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 7.75 crore and procurement of compactors and hook loaders for 22 locations at an estimated cost of around Rs 30 crore are also part of the agenda of the F&CC meeting.

Vax to prevent rabies

The MC has made an action plan for free anti-rabies vaccination for stray and pet dogs in the city. The F&CC will take a decision on a resolution regarding the estimated cost for catching a stray dog and then leaving it at the same spot after vaccination.

Gas pipeline and new telecom policy

GAIL India Limited has submitted an application to the civic body, seeking the required permission and ‘no objection certificate’ to install gas pipelines in various parts of the city. The F&CC would take a decision in this regard in the meeting. The NOC can be issued as per the policy of the state government. Meanwhile, the panel can also take the decision to adopt the new telecom policy of the state government.

MC plans to supervise parking lots

To curb fleecing at parking lots, the civic body has planned to run the lots by deploying manpower on a trial basis at some of the lots. If a proposal in this regard is accepted by the F&CC, the MC would get the manpower from a firm to run the lots which would be supervised by the corporation itself. Daily collection from the lots would be deposited in the MC’s account. If the system remains unsuccessful, e-auction of the lots would be done, according to the civic body.

