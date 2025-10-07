Fear of 'harassment' in state keeps migrant labourers away

Office-bearers of Galla Mazdoor Union, including labour contractors, have cautioned the administration against the probable adverse effects on paddy procurement and lifting due to the shortage of labour for cleaning and loading.

Advertisement

The alleged racial discrimination and stray incidents of harassment of migrant labourers, following criminal activities involving them, has been levelled as the major factor behind the issue as most labourers from UP and Bihar are hesitant to visit the state to perform procurement related chores at grain markets.

Advertisement

Those contractors who have made part payments in advance apprehend that they would suffer losses worth lakhs if the migrant labourers in question refused to visit the state due to the threat of potential hate-related assaults.

Advertisement

Contractors have urged the administration to take legal action against the perpetrators of these incidents of discrimination and ensure the safety of every person coming to the state.

Activists of Galla Mazdoor Union, led by president Ashok Kumar and vice president Bheeri Morwal, alleged that labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who earlier used to work in grain markets during every procurement season, were are reluctant to visit the state following social media reports about racial discrimination that followed stray incidents of criminal nature involving migrant labourers.

Advertisement

the work of cleaning and filling bags is running smoothly at most markets due to local labourers till now but once the glut of paddy hits around next week it would not be manageable without labourers from UP and Bihar, said an activists.

Labour contractor and union leader Rajinder Kumar Khandwal claimed that he had transferred major amounts into the accounts of migrant labourers as a token of assurance for their safety before they agreed to come work in the state.

“We have assured them (labourers from UP and Bihar) that we will take care of their safety and needs during their stay at grain mandis till the conclusion of the procurement season,” said Khandelwal.

Justifying concerns raised by the Galla labourers, Municipal Council president Vikas Krishan Sharma and Arthiya Union president Manoj Sharma said they had already discussed the issue with the government personnel concerned and urged them to ensure safety of all stakeholders at grain markets.