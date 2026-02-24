Feeding world population complex issue, needs scientific solutions: Expert at seminar in Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a one-day international workshop on sustainable agriculture using digital innovation at the GS Khush Institute of Genetics, Plant Breeding and Biotechnology, here, said officials.

They said the workshop brought together scientists, international experts and institutional leaders to deliberate on the role of digital technologies, genomics and innovation partnerships in advancing sustainable agricultural systems.

Baljit Singh Gill, vice-president, Research, University of Saskatchewan, Canada, stressed on the need to address agricultural complexity through innovation and collaboration. He said feeding a global population projected to reach nearly 9 billion is a complex challenge that requires scientific solutions and strong international collaborations.

Expressing concern about agriculture facing critical sustainability challenges, he said they can be addressed by the integration of digital and smart technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, precision agriculture and robotics.

Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said the PAU has evolved from traditional agriculture to digital and smart agriculture. He said the university integrates AI and predictive models for yield forecasting.

JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, laid emphasis on the urgent need of integrating digital tools and data-driven decision-making into veterinary sciences.

The technical sessions featured a series of high-level presentations by national and international experts.

Workshop on horticulture kicks off

A two-day workshop on horticulture for research and extensions specialists kicked off at the PAU on Tuesday, said officials.

They said officials from the State Department of Horticulture and scientists from the PAU were presenting on the first day of the event.

A book, titled “Vegetable Processing for Agri-startups”, authored by Poonam A Sachdev, Sukhpreet Kaur and TS Riar, was released during the event.

Inaugurating the workshop, V-C Gosal underscored the expansion of diversification in citrus and mandarins, promotion of dragon fruit among state’s farmers, amplification of advanced potato breeding to meet requirements at the national level, solidification of nursery raising of fruits and vegetables, popularisation of newly developed floral varieties of orchids and tulips, and the recommendation of skill-related trainings in 30 domains concerning agriculture and allied enterprises.

Raising concern over early onset of summers, like in 2022, and related post-harvest losses in horticulture and pesticide residue in crops, Gosal called upon the scientists to be ready to deal with climatic concerns. He asked them to encourage farmers to adopt post-harvest management technologies and advocate use of bio-pesticides in fields.