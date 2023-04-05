Our Correspondent

Doraha: A felicitation ceremony was held at Green Grove Public School to honour the exemplary academic achievements of students. The programme began at the auditorium with the invoking of Almighty’s blessings by the choir group. School principal S George presided over the event. A1, graders and ‘genius’ badge winners from classes I to IX were honoured with merit certificates at the event. The chief guest of the day congratulated students on their success and advised them to strive for excellence in the areas of their interest in the future.

Dr BS Minhas Memorial Lecture

The Department of Economics of AS College, Khanna, organised the 15th Dr BS Minhas Memorial Lecture on Tuesday. The lecture was delivered by Dr Gurbachan Singh, visiting professor of economics, Ashoka University. The topic of the lecture was, ‘Towards a well-targeted interest rate policy’. College principal Dr RS Jhanji welcomed the guests. The speaker said the government should not mix monetary policy with fiscal policy to target inflation and output. He emphasised on the need for a well-targeted interest rate policy that influences income interest earners and for investors as well. He added that low subsidies and taxes would adjust on their own, unlike high subsidies and taxes. Scholarships in the name of Dr BS Minhas and Mrs Raj Minhas were given to four students. Nine students were also awarded by Ajay Bhandari in the memory of his father Balraj Bhandari on the occasion.