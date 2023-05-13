Felicitation marks celebration of Int'l Nurses Day

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 12
Members of the nursing community of various hospitals and nursing homes of the region were felicitated by the office-bearers and activists of various social organisations on the occasion of International Nurses Day.
The nurses vowed to adopt the teachings of Florence Nightingale, in whose remembrance the day is celebrated.
Civil Ahmedgarh Hospital SMO Dr Rajesh Garg said felicitation functions were organised at various government and private healthcare centres, during which an oath was administered to nurses to dedicate themselves completely to their duty.
Speakers, including Dr Garg, Dr Sunit Hind, Dr Puneet Dhawan, president, Rotary Club and Narinder Bhaskar, spoke on the vital role played by the nursing community as frontline warriors during the Covid pandemic.
