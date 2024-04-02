Female artiste alleges misbehaviour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 1

A woman artiste performing on a stage at a wedding function in Samrala alleged misbehaviour by a few men dancing during the event. She alleged that they had called her to come down from the stage to dance but when she refused, they allegedly misbehaved with her.

Suspects threw glass at victim She alleged that the suspects not only misbehaved with her but one of them also threw a glass filled with liquor towards her, aiming to hit her. She narrowly escaped.

She alleged that the suspects not only misbehaved with her but one of them also threw a glass filled with liquor towards her, aiming to hit her. She narrowly escaped. After this, she was forcefully pulled away by a man from the stage.

She alleged that the organiser with whom she had booked the event did not support her either.

A purported video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The woman connected the incident with her self-respect and demanded that the police authorities to take action in the case.

She stated that a complaint had been filed with the Samrala police.

The police are engaged in investigating the matter. She said a police official assured her that action would be taken in this regard.

