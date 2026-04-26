A local teacher held a press conference on Saturday and levelled sexual harassment allegations against Ravi Anand, the husband of Mayor Inderjit Kaur.

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She also released purported chats and recordings of the accused. According to the information available, the woman had been levelling sexual harassment allegations against Anand through social media statements for a few days now.

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She alleged Anand used “obscene and vulgar” language while chatting with her.

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According to her, she forwarded the chat to Mayor Kaur on April 15 and lodged a complaint, but the latter “ignored” it.

The Mayor, however, said the matter should be thoroughly probed by the police. An investigation should be done and whosoever is found guilty should be punished. The truth will prevail, Mayor Kaur added.

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The teacher claimed she sent details of Anand’s “misconduct” to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and they said it was a “serious crime”, and advised her to lodge a police complaint.

The teacher said she subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP), accusing Anand of sexual harassment, blackmail and misusing his position of power.

Row over past rape complaint by teacher

Bringing a twist in the story, an individual identified as Mickey Sahni held a press conference at Sarabha Nagar and alleged the woman teacher was a “fraudster” and this was her modus operandi.

Sahni alleged he entered into a land deal with the teacher’s husband and transferred Rs 20 lakh. However, the documents turned out to be forged when they were checked for registration.

He said the woman filed a rape case against him when he approached them to recover the money.

The matter reached the police but the woman could not prove her allegations, Sahni claimed.

The woman, however, denied Sahni’s charges and called him a “goon”. She claimed he was named in a vehicle theft case as well.