Feroze Gandhi Market traders, staff slam hike in parking rates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Traders and employees working in various offices raised their voice against the hiked parking fee rates at Feroze Gandhi Market in Ludhiana on Tuesday. After the recent e-auction of parking lots, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had awarded the contract of parking lots of Feroze Gandhi Market to LRY Labour Contractor that started operations from today.

The employees and traders used to pay Rs 10 for parking two-wheelers and Rs 20 for parking car for the whole day till October 31. But, the private contractor started charging hiked parking fees on an hourly-basis without any prior information from today.

Taranjot Singh, who works at the market, said, “The employees were being charged up to Rs 40 for bikes and up to Rs 70 for parking cars. We were told that the monthly pass fee is Rs 700 for a two-wheeler and Rs 1,400 for a car. Over 10,000 employees work in different offices here. We demand from the MC and the local government minister to look into the issue.”

In the tender conditions, the MC mentioned that the monthly pass fee for SCO owners and employees at the market is Rs 500 for a scooter and Rs 1,000 for a car.

Feroze Gandhi Market Association president PS Gill said earlier, the monthly pass rates were around Rs 200 for a two-wheeler and Rs 400 for a car at the market. Now, the rates have been raised but the auction price of the market lots was not raised in the same manner. “It seems MC wanted to benefit the private contractor. We oppose the hike in parking rates. We demand a vigilance inquiry in this regard,” he said.

Against the reserve price of around Rs 1.26 crore, the Feroze Gandhi Market parking lots have been auctioned at around Rs 1.29 crore to LRY Labour Contractor this time. Notably, the same contractor was shown the door from the city bus stand last year. MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi said he would look into the matter.